Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Womens Day

In Focus

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane ahead of Holi

In its latest update, the weather bureau stated that the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri will experience a heatwave starting Sunday

Is Salman Khan's Sikandar a remake? Director AR Murugadoss clears the air

Is Salman Khan's Sikandar a remake? Director AR Murugadoss clears the air

08 March,2025 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch! Ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor spotted hugging at an event

Watch! Ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor spotted hugging at an event

After making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hugged each other and conversed during an event

08 March,2025 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Indian Navy’s women officers brave the seas in Navika Sagar Parikrama II

Indian Navy’s women officers brave the seas in Navika Sagar Parikrama II

As part of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa of the Indian Navy embarked on a global circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini. Braving storms and turbulent waters, they symbolise courage, resilience, and the evolving role of women in maritime exploration.

08 March,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Women's Day 2025: 8 dining experiences you can explore in Mumbai on March 8

Women's Day 2025: 8 dining experiences you can explore in Mumbai on March 8

Women's Day is here and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the strength, resilience and skills of all the women out there. And what better way to mark this occasion and make someone feel special than with food and good company? While the appreciation should not be limited to one day, if you are planning to celebrate on March 8, here are some dining experiences and offers you can explore in Mumbai. 

08 March,2025 10:17 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs NZ |

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs NZ | "If we play well, we will win": Ganguly

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led India has not suffered any losses in the tournament so far. On the other hand, the "Black Caps" have looked rock solid with the willow and the ball

08 March,2025 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK