In its latest update, the weather bureau stated that the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri will experience a heatwave starting Sunday
After making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hugged each other and conversed during an event08 March,2025 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As part of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa of the Indian Navy embarked on a global circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini. Braving storms and turbulent waters, they symbolise courage, resilience, and the evolving role of women in maritime exploration.08 March,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Women's Day is here and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the strength, resilience and skills of all the women out there. And what better way to mark this occasion and make someone feel special than with food and good company? While the appreciation should not be limited to one day, if you are planning to celebrate on March 8, here are some dining experiences and offers you can explore in Mumbai.08 March,2025 10:17 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led India has not suffered any losses in the tournament so far. On the other hand, the "Black Caps" have looked rock solid with the willow and the ball08 March,2025 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
