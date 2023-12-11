Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore

Suspect had hidden gold bangles in cardboard box, 24-karat gold pieces in mixer-grinder

Ananya reveals she paid for her sister's tuition with her first big paycheck

Ananya reveals she paid for her sister's tuition with her first big paycheck

11 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor bring their chaotic energy on the couch

KWK 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor bring their chaotic energy on the couch

Koffee with Karan 8: The 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are the next guests on the popular chat show hosted by Karan Johar

11 December,2023 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Restoration work between Kasara-Igatpuri completed after goods train derailment
Maharashtra

Restoration work between Kasara-Igatpuri completed after goods train derailment

Officials on Monday said that a day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site

11 December,2023 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Office fashion tips: Tailored for your style and comfort

Mid-Day Premium Office fashion tips: Tailored for your style and comfort

Young working professionals are redefining office fashion by blending comfort and style. From track pants to oversized T-shirts, workspaces are experiencing a new wave of office wear. If you wish to look put and feel comfortable throughout your 9-5 job, dig into this piece for outfit ideas that will help you get started

11 December,2023 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
No batting remedy in sight

Mid-Day Premium No batting remedy in sight

Sunday’s contest may have been a dead rubber at the end of what was a three-match series, but a resolute India scrapped hard in the field to secure a consolation win at any cost

11 December,2023 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK