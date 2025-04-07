Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
Mid-Day Special: Maharashtra govt proposes 18m cap for funnel zone projects

Draft Development Control and Promotion rules allow extra FSI (floor space index) and TDR (transferable development rights) but limits use to buildings not taller than five floors in areas around airport runways

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announces second breast cancer diagnosis after 7 years

07 April,2025 01:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ameesha Patel defends Pakistani actor Fawad Khan amid Abir Gulaal release row

Addressing the ongoing debate around Abir Gulaal, Ameesha Patel highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders

07 April,2025 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC against FIR

Kunal Kamra's plea has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India

07 April,2025 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Health Day 2025: Check theme, history, significance and other details

World Health Day 2025: Marking the founding of WHO, the primary objective of the day is to drive public awareness about key health challenges and inspire action to address them

07 April,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Mumbai Indians receive huge boost as Jasprit Bumrah returns to the camp

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirms previously injured pace ace Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for crucial RCB encounter today

07 April,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


