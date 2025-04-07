-
Draft Development Control and Promotion rules allow extra FSI (floor space index) and TDR (transferable development rights) but limits use to buildings not taller than five floors in areas around airport runways
Addressing the ongoing debate around Abir Gulaal, Ameesha Patel highlighted that the country has always celebrated talent, regardless of its origin, and that art transcends borders07 April,2025 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kunal Kamra's plea has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India07 April,2025 09:49 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
World Health Day 2025: Marking the founding of WHO, the primary objective of the day is to drive public awareness about key health challenges and inspire action to address them07 April,2025 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirms previously injured pace ace Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for crucial RCB encounter today07 April,2025 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
