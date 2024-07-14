Breaking News
Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark
Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Thane: Dombivli police bust cyber fraud racket
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Two persons injured as house ceiling plaster falls in Thane

The occupants of the Thane house, located on the seventh floor, were asleep when the ceiling plaster of a bedroom fell

Ambani women and their emeralds! Radhika, Nita, Isha, Shloka's luxe jewellery

Ambani women and their emeralds! Radhika, Nita, Isha, Shloka's luxe jewellery

14 July,2024 12:31 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Anant-Radhika Wedding: Aishwarya gets emotional as she meets pregnant Deepika

Anant-Radhika Wedding: Aishwarya gets emotional as she meets pregnant Deepika

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: A video that made us smile was of Aishwarya Rai getting emotional as she saw heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone

14 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics

Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics

Gold dust concealed in wax capsules and inserted into the rectum of carriers is one of many imaginative ways that smugglers continue to bring gold and contraband into the city despite cutting-edge detection systems

14 July,2024 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Doctors in Lucknow perform world's first robotic surgery to treat a rare case

Doctors in Lucknow perform world's first robotic surgery to treat a rare case

Such a complex procedure where the surgical correction of both the bladder and ureter is done in one setting with a surgical robot has not been reported anywhere in the world, the official added

14 July,2024 12:50 PM IST | Lucknow | IANS
Sports News
Amar Vaidya’s fighting innings

Amar Vaidya’s fighting innings

Like India’s batting legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar who turned 75 on July 10, his former Dadar Union Sporting Club teammate reached the same milestone that very day; the bedridden cricketer-turned coach’s guests being two former Mumbai Cricket Association administrators Nadim Memon and Jagdish Achrekar

14 July,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK