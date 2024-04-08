Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC issues notices for pre-monsoon tree trimming

The civic body has targeted triming of 1.11 lakh dangerous trees before the monsoon

Vijay Deverakonda’s team files a police complaint against trolls

Vijay Deverakonda’s team files a police complaint against trolls

08 April,2024 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tiger Shroff breaks silence on his relationship status: 'Meri ek hi Disha hai'

Tiger Shroff breaks silence on his relationship status: 'Meri ek hi Disha hai'

Tiger Shroff was rumoured to have been dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together.

08 April,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Khichdi scam: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar appears before ED

Khichdi scam: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar appears before ED

The central agency had issued its second summons to Kirtikar as after he skipped the March 29 summons

08 April,2024 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Shrikhand Poori to Basundi: Celebrate Gudi Padwa with these special recipes

Mid-Day Premium Shrikhand Poori to Basundi: Celebrate Gudi Padwa with these special recipes

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9. On this special occasion, we invited chefs to share authentic as well as innovative recipes for those who have always fancied Maharashtrian cuisine

08 April,2024 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
The magic of Bhupen Lalwani

Mid-Day Premium The magic of Bhupen Lalwani

Pressure is but a catalyst for Bhupen’s brilliance, igniting a fire within him that fuels his insatiable appetite for success

08 April,2024 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK