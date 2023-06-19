Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
One year after split, two Shiv Senas to mark foundation day at separate events

Bal Thackeray, a political cartoonist, founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, and made the pride of 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi speakers in Mumbai) the core plank of its politics

19 June,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Father's Day: Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share pictures of MM with Nick Jonas and her father-in-law. She also shared an old picture of her father, Ashok Chopra

19 June,2023 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and Joint Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has conducted a large-scale operation in the city over the past six months

19 June,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Shinrin-yoku, also known as forest bathing, is a Japanese practice that involves immersing in a forested environment. The exercise is a holistic approach to improving mental and physical well-being of urban dwellers who undergo high levels of stress and hypertension

19 June,2023 09:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand rates India’s World No. 6 men’s doubles team’s final victory over Malaysian world champs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik very highly

19 June,2023 07:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

