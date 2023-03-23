Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

In Focus

Adani row: Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament complex for JPC probe

Leaders of various opposition parties gathered at the Parliament house gate number 1, the main entry gate into Parliament House building, and raised slogans against the government and called for a JPC probe

NTR 30: SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr. NTR's next

NTR 30: SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel attend launch ceremony of Jr. NTR's next

23 March,2023 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' gets a release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' gets a release date

The film will be clashing in the theatres with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Soorarai Pottru remake, which has been co-produced by actor Suriya and his wife actress Jyotika

23 March,2023 03:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Five fascinating facts about Khotachi Wadi every Mumbaikar must know

IN PHOTOS: Five fascinating facts about Khotachi Wadi every Mumbaikar must know

We have curated five interesting facts about Mumbai's popular locality Khotachi Wadi. A heritage village in Girgaon, Mumbai, Khotachi Wadi embodies the old-Portuguese style of architecture which has remained untouched and narrates a tale of past, present and future. The extracts have been taken with permission from the book, "Bombay: The Cities Within" by Rahul Mehrotra and Sharada Dwivedi, and published by Eminence Designs Pvt. Ltd

23 March,2023 03:32 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Here is why dates are the 'superfood' that you need to add to your diet

Here is why dates are the 'superfood' that you need to add to your diet

Dates are a delicious powerhouse of nutrition, packed with the right vitamins and calories serving as perfect energy boosters with zero fat

23 March,2023 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
ODI series defeat a wake up call for Team India with SKY & KL under scanner

ODI series defeat a wake up call for Team India with SKY & KL under scanner

Suryakumar Yadav's hat-trick of golden ducks -- first ball dismissals -- has already led to scathing criticism. But, if Shreyas Iyer is unavailable for the World Cup in October-November, Suryakumar remains the best bet at No. 4 going into the big event

23 March,2023 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK