Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
City News

In Focus

Revived Gargai Dam project will decimate western ghats ecology: BNHS

With state dusting off shelved controversial project, BNHS puts down strong objection, saying the area connects multiple sanctuaries and any development there will disturb the entire northern part of the Western Ghats

Gaiety cinema to have first-ever 5.55 am for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

Gaiety cinema to have first-ever 5.55 am for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'

18 December,2023 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Devi Sri Prasad: For a thriller, the BGM is the hero

Devi Sri Prasad: For a thriller, the BGM is the hero

Set to compose for Devgn’s thriller, DSP on making the background score his canvas as genre offers little space for traditional songs

18 December,2023 06:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Mumbai
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones

Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones

Police suspect involvement of trio, including minor boy, in Borivali robbery too

18 December,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
AI can only assist not replace us in treating heart diseases: Cardiologists

Mid-Day Premium AI can only assist not replace us in treating heart diseases: Cardiologists

Artificial intelligence is proving effective in early detection and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. In most cases, technology can also outperform the human mind. Health experts delve deep into the potential of AI and its key role in saving lives

18 December,2023 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

High praise for Team India from England skipper Heather Knight

One-off Test losing skipper says Kaur’s team showed them how to win in home conditions

18 December,2023 08:15 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK