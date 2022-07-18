×
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Laxmi Chhaya collapse 2007: Buried toddler now all of 18
12 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
US: Four killed, two injured in shooting at Indiana mall
State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election

ICSE exam results: Mumbai girl in top 5 India topper list

In the state, she grabs the 2nd rank along with a Navi Mumbai student; Pune student is all-India topper

Then and Now! Priyanka Chopra's rare childhood and family photos
Ileana D'Cruz in love with Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel?

Reports are rife that Ileana and Sebastin have been in a relationship for about six months and often spend time together at her home in Bandra or Katrina’s previous pad in the same suburb

18 July,2022 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
‘They have not just backstabbed Uddhav ji, but Mumbaikars too’
Former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray hits out at current government’s decision to move Metro-3 car depot back to Aarey

18 July,2022 09:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Simple skincare: Experts share insights on face masks for different skin types

While the increasing awareness about skin health has convinced many to try facial masks for face treatment, finding the most suitable mask can be a tricky task. Expert dermatologists offer clarity over face masks for all skin types and the risks linked to incorrect usage of such products

18 July,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
In Pics: Happy Birthday, Smriti Mandhana

Indian cricket's dashing batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her birthday today. Post her international debut in 2013, the southpaw has established herself as a star of women's cricket. As she turns a year older, let's take a look at some of her best moments on the field as well as off it. Pics courtesy/Twitter

18 July,2022 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai

