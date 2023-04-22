- Latest News
"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement
Salman Khan who has just had a big Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stepped out to greet fans on Saturday.22 April,2023 06:25 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
During the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 2023-24 budget, civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also said that the total number of e-buses in the BEST fleet would grow to 3,400 by December-end22 April,2023 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Muslims in Mumbai are busy bringing in celebrations that started earlier this morning but will continue throughout the day. While some of the are soaking in the chaos of festivities, others are being surprised by family and coming together for bigger celebrations than the last few years22 April,2023 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Harbhajan Singh has been a close friend of the maestro for more than 20 years and his "memory bank" is full of Tendulkar stories, both on and off the field22 April,2023 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
