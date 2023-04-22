Mumbai

ANI 22 April,2023

"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement