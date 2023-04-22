Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two drug peddlers, seizes drugs worth Rs 37 lakh
Mumbai

"Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug peddlers from Dharavi and Chembur area and recovered MDMA drugs worth approximately Rs 37 lakhs from them. A Case has been registered under NDPS Act. The accused were produced in the court and the court sent them to police custody till April 25," said Mumbai Police in a statement

Shah Rukh Khan maintains Eid tradition, greets fans waiting outside Mannat

22 April,2023 04:09 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Entertainment News
Salman Khan greets fans on Eid at Galaxy apartments

Salman Khan who has just had a big Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stepped out to greet fans on Saturday.

22 April,2023 06:25 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Mumbai
Despite promise of 20, only 2 AC double-decker e-buses in BEST's fleet so far

During the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 2023-24 budget, civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also said that the total number of e-buses in the BEST fleet would grow to 3,400 by December-end

22 April,2023 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Eid Mubarak! Mumbaikars celebrate with sheer kurma, family, traditions

Muslims in Mumbai are busy bringing in celebrations that started earlier this morning but will continue throughout the day. While some of the are soaking in the chaos of festivities, others are being surprised by family and coming together for bigger celebrations than the last few years

22 April,2023 01:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Harbhajan recalls when he 'irritated' Tendulkar: 'Could gather enough courage..'

Harbhajan Singh has been a close friend of the maestro for more than 20 years and his "memory bank" is full of Tendulkar stories, both on and off the field

22 April,2023 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

