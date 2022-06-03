×
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Parents demand money back after Mulund school's opening postponed for third time
Mumbai

While some parents have demanded that the school refund their money, a majority have said that it must start offline classes from rented premises at the earliest

Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani
Do you know 'Sairat' actress Rinku Rajguru's birth name is Prerana?
Get ready to see Shah Rukh Khan like never before in Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan'

Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged a backdrop

03 June,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Loan app harassers trained by handlers sitting in Nepal: Mumbai Crime Branch

Cops piece together details of modus operandi through phone of man arrested in Kurar suicide case; accused still mum

03 June,2022 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan | Shirish Vaktania
This is the only sunscreen guide you will ever need

Premium

Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin

03 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
District-level cricket is where it all begins: MS Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni feels that with more number of cricketers competing for a place in the district team, there will be more competition, which, in turn, will lead to better players moving up in their pursuit of national team berths

03 June,2022 09:59 AM IST | Chennai | IANS

