Parents demand money back after Mulund school's opening postponed for third time03 June,2022 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh While some parents have demanded that the school refund their money, a majority have said that it must start offline classes from rented premises at the earliest
Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged a backdrop03 June,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cops piece together details of modus operandi through phone of man arrested in Kurar suicide case; accused still mum03 June,2022 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan | Shirish Vaktania
Experts answer important questions about sunscreen, bust myths, and suggest how to pick one that suits your skin03 June,2022 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni feels that with more number of cricketers competing for a place in the district team, there will be more competition, which, in turn, will lead to better players moving up in their pursuit of national team berths03 June,2022 09:59 AM IST | Chennai | IANS