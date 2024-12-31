Breaking News
Suburban train services delayed due to stranded lorry near Diva station
BEST bus catches fire in Byculla, driver reports spark near steering wheel
State excise department seizes over Rs 1 cr worth of illicit liquor in Mumbai
Robust security in place on New Year's Eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed
Cops recover jewellery left in auto-rickshaw after 7 days of investigation
The department acted on tip-offs and raided areas such as Marine Drive, Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Sion, Dharavi, and other parts of the city, seizing illicit liquor and arresting 308 individuals

Squid Game season 2 abrupt ending explained; what to expect from season 3?

31 December,2024 03:36 PM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
Watch: Boney Kapoor triggered by 'stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu' remark

Telugu producer Naga Vamsi said, "We South Indians have changed the way you look at cinema — even for Bollywood. Because you guys were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu"

31 December,2024 03:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BEST bus catches fire in Byculla, driver reports spark near steering wheel

According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far; the bus belongs to a similar model that was involved in the accident at Kurla

31 December,2024 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
5 health goals everyone should have in 2025, according to an expert

As the world prepares to welcome 2025 with new resolutions, a health expert shares goals that everyone should have to maintain a healthy lifestyle in the new year

31 December,2024 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

The Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick start on February 19 with Pakistan hosting the marquee event. All Team India matches will be conducted in Abu Dhabi. The mega clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is set to be scheduled on February 23 in Dubai

31 December,2024 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

