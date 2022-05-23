In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Cable ducts stand between you and pothole-free roads23 May,2022 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale BMC planned to lay cement concrete roads to make city pothole-free, but its decision to lay cable ducts underneath is delaying the project
According to E! News, MGK and Fox arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony. The former donned a black ballgown with a lace bustier top, while the rapper wore a wild blue leopard-print suit which complimented his punky pink hair23 May,2022 12:13 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, who is also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, attended the meeting23 May,2022 08:05 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Over a year after renowned artist Rini Dhumal’s death, National Gallery of Modern Art’s retrospective is a fitting tribute to her legacy and closure for a long-pending show23 May,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Following lots of talk of the possibility of a women’s IPL, the BCCI eventually stuck to the three-team, four-game format of the tournament, which was last played in November 2020 in UAE. It’s perhaps a good opportunity for the women cricketers, both in India as well as the 12 foreign recruits, to prove that they deserve more game time23 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale