×
Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Four die as boat capsizes in Ganga
Kirit Somaiya's wife files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Sanjay Raut in Bombay High Court
Mumbai: BMC starts advance preparation for monkeypox; Kasturba Hospital reserves separate ward
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court completes hearing, reserves decision
Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

In Focus

Mumbai: Cable ducts stand between you and pothole-free roads

BMC planned to lay cement concrete roads to make city pothole-free, but its decision to lay cable ducts underneath is delaying the project

BA.4 variant patient fully recovered, no spread in TN, says Health Secretary

BA.4 variant patient fully recovered, no spread in TN, says Health Secretary
Deepika, Aishwarya, Hina: Boss ladies at Cannes 2022 that will truly inspire you Monday Motivation

Deepika, Aishwarya, Hina: Boss ladies at Cannes 2022 that will truly inspire you
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian wedding guests included Megan Fox

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian wedding guests included Megan Fox

According to E! News, MGK and Fox arrived hand-in-hand for the ceremony. The former donned a black ballgown with a lace bustier top, while the rapper wore a wild blue leopard-print suit which complimented his punky pink hair

23 May,2022 12:13 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Mumbai
Maharashtra Congress to hold conclave on the lines of Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir'

Maharashtra Congress to hold conclave on the lines of Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir'

Former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, who is also a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, attended the meeting

23 May,2022 08:05 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Experience ‘Shakti’ at a Rini Dhumal retrospective at Fort’s NGMA this week

Experience ‘Shakti’ at a Rini Dhumal retrospective at Fort’s NGMA this week

Over a year after renowned artist Rini Dhumal’s death, National Gallery of Modern Art’s retrospective is a fitting tribute to her legacy and closure for a long-pending show

23 May,2022 04:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Jemimah Rodrigues will have a point to prove

Jemimah Rodrigues will have a point to prove

Following lots of talk of the possibility of a women’s IPL, the BCCI eventually stuck to the three-team, four-game format of the tournament, which was last played in November 2020 in UAE. It’s perhaps a good opportunity for the women cricketers, both in India as well as the 12 foreign recruits, to prove that they deserve more game time

23 May,2022 08:11 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK