Maharashtra political crisis: Ekanth Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4

Mumbai receives moderate to heavy rainfall between 8.30 am to 6.30 pm
Mumbai rains can't stop Malaika Arora and Neha Sharma from hitting the gym
Entertainment News
Rishi Kapoor is coming back: Farah Khan on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Guest Farah Khan is also seen in the clip. 'Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)," Farah said in the promo

01 July,2022 02:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Kalbadevi collapse: Building was under repairs for 2 years

Front of Kalbadevi building, housing office spaces, caves in during repair work; everyone vacate safely

01 July,2022 07:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Technology News
Instagram confirms it is testing feature to turn video posts into Reels

The company said the change, which is currently being tested with select users around the world, is part of Instagram's plan to simplify video on the app

01 July,2022 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Sanjana Ganesan reveals how family's reacted to Bumrah's captaincy news

Ganesan, who is also an ICC presenter, said that no one was more happier for Bumrah than his grandmother

01 July,2022 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

