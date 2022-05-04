° °
Wednesday, 04 May, 2022

Breaking News
In Focus

Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai court grants bail to MP Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra

Loudspeaker row: MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque in Mumbai
Kareena celebrates Eid with Saif and family, still hunts for 'perfect picture'
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Preparations begin for the winter wedding

Athiya Shetty and cricketer beau KL Rahul are said to have a winter wedding. We hear her actor-father Suniel Shetty has started getting things ready for her big day

04 May,2022 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Loudspeaker row: Security heightened outside Raj Thackeray's residence

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said that the entire force of the Maharashtra police is 'ready' to tackle any deterioration of the law and order situation

04 May,2022 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Skin care goes electric: What's driving greater interest in skin health gadgets?

Premium

As health consciousness continues to extend to skin health, electric skincare appliances are gaining attention among Indians. Industry experts tell us about the common devices and why people are curious about them

04 May,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
IPL 2022

Punjab Kings' Livingstone smashes biggest 6 of season; leaves everyone in awe

Indian veteran Shami came to bowl the 16th over to limit Punjab's run limit but Livingstone had other plans as on the first delivery of the over he smashed GT pacer for the longest six of the season

04 May,2022 11:38 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | ANI

