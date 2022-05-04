5+
The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra
Athiya Shetty and cricketer beau KL Rahul are said to have a winter wedding. We hear her actor-father Suniel Shetty has started getting things ready for her big day04 May,2022 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said that the entire force of the Maharashtra police is 'ready' to tackle any deterioration of the law and order situation04 May,2022 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
As health consciousness continues to extend to skin health, electric skincare appliances are gaining attention among Indians. Industry experts tell us about the common devices and why people are curious about them04 May,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Indian veteran Shami came to bowl the 16th over to limit Punjab's run limit but Livingstone had other plans as on the first delivery of the over he smashed GT pacer for the longest six of the season04 May,2022 11:38 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | ANI