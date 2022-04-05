5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Despite setback, MMRDA boss says they will explore other options to make ambitious city expansion project a reality
Taking to her Instagram handle, the former Miss Sri Lanka, 36, wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."05 April,2022 07:55 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
'The deceased, Uday Pinker (32), had gone for a picnic with his four companions, and allegedly jumped into the river after having lunch, and liquor,' informed Kasturba Marg Police after interrogating Pinker's alliances05 April,2022 09:09 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Owing to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and exposure to social media content focusing on beauty and lifestyle trends, Indians are growing inquisitive about their skin type and ways to maintain a healthy, wholesome skin. Experts tell us how this has shifted the approach from event-based care to curating a holistic and informed skincare regime05 April,2022 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Gimenez was forced off in the second half of Atletico’s La Liga victory over Alaves on Saturday and has not travelled with the squad to Manchester05 April,2022 10:14 AM IST | Madrid | AFP