The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday when a two-month-old boy was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough
In an interview, Sameer Wankhede was asked about the Aryan Khan's case. He shared that he didn't get any appreciation or medal for what he did11 January,2025 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A male tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Yavatmal, travelled 500 km to Solapur district. The Maharashtra Forest Department plans to capture, radio-collar, and release it at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve11 January,2025 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
The 'International Kite Festival 2025' is being organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from January 11 to January 14. Apart from Ahmedabad, the festival has also been organised at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot and Vadodara on January 12 and Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 1311 January,2025 05:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shaun Pollock wants South Africa to play on their players' experience in the subcontinent conditions. Shaun Pollock said that he understands the T20 leagues around the world are moneymakers, but he wants players not to turn down their national duties for the leagues11 January,2025 05:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
