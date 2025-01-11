Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
Gujarat confirms fourth HMPV case as nine-month-old tests positive

The first case in Gujarat was recorded on Monday when a two-month-old boy was diagnosed with the viral disease, which presents symptoms such as fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough

Ent Top Stories: Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack

11 January,2025 07:25 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Wankhede on bribe allegations in Aryan's drug case: ‘Sometimes you rub...'

In an interview, Sameer Wankhede was asked about the Aryan Khan's case. He shared that he didn't get any appreciation or medal for what he did

11 January,2025 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Tiger travels 500 km from Yavatmal to Solapur, to be relocated to Sahyadri

A male tiger from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Yavatmal, travelled 500 km to Solapur district. The Maharashtra Forest Department plans to capture, radio-collar, and release it at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

11 January,2025 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
SEE PHOTOS: International Kite Festival 2025 begins in Gujarat

The 'International Kite Festival 2025' is being organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from January 11 to January 14. Apart from Ahmedabad, the festival has also been organised at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot and Vadodara on January 12 and Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13

11 January,2025 05:10 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"ICC Cricket Committee looking to give leeway to bowlers on wides": Pollock

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shaun Pollock wants South Africa to play on their players' experience in the subcontinent conditions. Shaun Pollock said that he understands the T20 leagues around the world are moneymakers, but he wants players not to turn down their national duties for the leagues

11 January,2025 05:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

