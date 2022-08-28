×
Mumbai: Kharghar woman loses Rs 12 lakh to Instagram ‘friend’
Mumbai Crime: Man stabbed to death near Khar Subway
Sonali Phogat case: Goa Police arrest one more drug peddler
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Noida's twin towers: Timeline from rise to imminent fall

Maharashtra: Senior inspector in hot water over harassment allegations

Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar CP appeared before State Police Complaints Authority on August 23 over complaints of inaction

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy 'Sasural Genda Phool'
Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie enjoy 'Sasural Genda Phool'

On Monday, she again took to Instagram to share how she spent last weekend with Malti Marie. In the photo, Priyanka was seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie

28 August,2022 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Covid-19 is still a killer on downlow

Covid-19 is still a killer on downlow

In August, the death toll has reached 30

28 August,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Agencies
Lower-income nations faced 'systemic racism' in global Covid-19 response: Study

Lower-income nations faced 'systemic racism' in global Covid-19 response: Study

Researchers studying communities in 14 low and middle-income countries and territories found that a combination of undersupply of vaccines and treatments and underfunding of health systems were some of the key drivers behind low vaccination rates

28 August,2022 12:55 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid-19, set to join Indian team for Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid-19, set to join Indian team for Asia Cup

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition

28 August,2022 10:52 AM IST | Dubai | PTI

