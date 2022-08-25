×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests

In Focus

26/11-like attack threat: Switched off number worry Mumbai cops

Mumbai Crime Branch sources say one of four phone numbers has been switched off since February, while two were switched off from July and one from August

We can give him proof, if he wants: Parents fighting against school management Mumbai

We can give him proof, if he wants: Parents fighting against school management
When Kiara Advani's role in 'Lust Stories' was first offered to Kriti Sanon Throwback Thursday

When Kiara Advani's role in 'Lust Stories' was first offered to Kriti Sanon
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Watch: Deepika Padukone challenges Ranveer Singh in new video

Watch: Deepika Padukone challenges Ranveer Singh in new video

On Wednesday, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram

25 August,2022 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Supreme Court cases Live: SC agrees to relook sweeping PMLA judgment
Live Blog

Supreme Court cases Live: SC agrees to relook sweeping PMLA judgment

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking a review of the PMLA verdict which upheld the ED's powers, including those relating to arrest, and sought response from the Centre on the issue. Follow Live updates here.

25 August,2022 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Festive home décor: Experts suggest tips to spruce up your home this season

Festive home décor: Experts suggest tips to spruce up your home this season

Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi

25 August,2022 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy beats Sen to book quarterfinals berth

BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy beats Sen to book quarterfinals berth

It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate

25 August,2022 04:13 PM IST | Tokyo | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK