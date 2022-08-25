In Focus
Mumbai
26/11-like attack threat: Switched off number worry Mumbai cops25 August,2022 07:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan Mumbai Crime Branch sources say one of four phone numbers has been switched off since February, while two were switched off from July and one from August
On Wednesday, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram25 August,2022 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea seeking a review of the PMLA verdict which upheld the ED's powers, including those relating to arrest, and sought response from the Centre on the issue. Follow Live updates here.25 August,2022 03:20 PM IST | Mumbai
Many of our homes turn into a different colour during the festive season. Since many people are able to decorate their homes and invite people after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, they will want it to look unique. Keeping the season in mind, Mid-day Online spoke to interior designers to help people decorate their house for Ganesh Chaturthi25 August,2022 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
It was a gruelling one hour and 15 minute battle between Lakshya and Prannoy who eventually eked out a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 over his teammate25 August,2022 04:13 PM IST | Tokyo | PTI