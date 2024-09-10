Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
Nalasopara sexual assault: 3 arrested, remanded to police custody for five days

Based on complaints from the Nalasopara woman, the Achole police had registered a case against the accused under sections 64, 70(1) and 351(2) of BNS

10 September,2024 05:49 PM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
officially returns to the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise as makers are set to roll out its fourth installment. Not just that, 'Shang-Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm the project

10 September,2024 05:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Heavy rains lashed the district in the last 24 hours, with the Kamtha circle in Gondia tehsil recording the highest rainfall of 292.3 mm, the official said

10 September,2024 03:49 PM IST | Gondia | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
As Mumbai's Catholic community celebrated Nativity of Mother Mary, Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, or Mount Mary Church, as it is more popularly called has been decorated with flowers and garlands as people came to visit Bandra Fair

09 September,2024 04:58 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"He is probably most Australian": Steve Smith on this Team India player

Steve Smith and Virat Kohli are considered among the "Fab Four" of modern-day cricket, along with England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. The iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin on November 22 with the first Test match scheduled to be played at Perth

10 September,2024 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

