Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
India’s Got Latent row: Poonam Pandey, comedian Kaustubh Agrawal questioned
Poonam Pandey had appeared as a judge in the seventh episode of India’s Got Latent, said sources

In pic: Female producers batting for change

03 March,2025 04:00 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Karnataka Congress MLA said Rashmika Mandanna should be 'taught a lesson'

Speaking to reporters, Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga reprimanded actress Rashmika Mandanna for not attending the Bengaluru International Film Festival

03 March,2025 04:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Thane: 3 held for attacking power company staff during inspection in Bhiwandi

During inspection, they found instances of power theft, with nearly half a dozen houses not having electricity meters installed, Ganesh police station's inspector Sandeepan Sonawane said

03 March,2025 12:07 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
IN PHOTOS: At Oscars 2025, Coleman Domingo, Timothee Chalamet among best dressed

While the women saw some like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and even Demi Moore set the red carpet on fire, the men were no less as Oscar winner Adam Brody along with the likes of Coleman Domingo and Timothee Chalamet looked sharp and nailed their looks

03 March,2025 03:24 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
"Focus on what we need to do as group...": Rohit Sharma backs India's strengths

When asked if facing Australia in the semi-final gives extra motivation to the "Men in Blue", Rohit Sharma dismissed any external factors influencing India's approach. He acknowledged Australia's pedigree in high-pressure matches but stressed the importance of India concentrating on its own strengths

03 March,2025 04:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

