Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
Ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar quits Congress, to join Shiv Sena

Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has announced his decision to resign from the party, hinting at joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. His switch is expected to impact the political landscape of Pune.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's intense gravity-defying workout for Love and War

10 March,2025 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch! SRK asks Shreya Ghoshal 'Beta how are you?' as they share a warm hug

The video shows Shreya Ghoshal waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to finish posing on the green carpet. He then notices her and comes forward to greet and share a hug

10 March,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Drones to monitor Mithi clean-up in Rs 84 crore BMC project

Mumbai: Drones to monitor Mithi clean-up in Rs 84 crore BMC project

BMC to deploy drones for before-and-after footage of desilting work. The BMC has floated a two-year tender for the desilting work. The Mithi river originates from the overflow of Vihar Lake and, about two kilometres downstream, also receives water from Powai lake. Flowing for 18 kilometres, it passes through Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Kalina, Vakola

10 March,2025 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
From Udaipur to Dubai, popular destinations for Holi 2025 long weekend

From Udaipur to Dubai, popular destinations for Holi 2025 long weekend

Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of colourful domestic celebrations and quick international getaways

10 March,2025 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"I like talking to Kuldeep and build more bonds in the future": Chakravarthy

India’s spin arsenal of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy makes it impossible for Kiwis to break shackles; contribute in no small measure to Rohit & Co’s title triumph

10 March,2025 07:26 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

