-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Residents’ long-standing demand honoured as state government approves change of name
Anant Ambani’s pet dog Happy stole the show at the grand wedding. He wore a brocade sherwani.18 July,2024 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius18 July,2024 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The inability to disconnect from work can come at a cost. Women in leadership positions share honest accounts of juggling high-stakes careers and personal obligations. Also, they share practical methods that help them strike a work-life balance18 July,2024 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Suryakumar Yadav’s former India U-23 coach Mukund Parmar and ex-Mumbai U-23 coach Vilas Godbole reckon he deserves T20 captaincy given his vast international experience and positive attitude18 July,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT