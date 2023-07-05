- Latest News
Sharad Pawar assured his supporters that he won't allow anyone to snatch the party symbol
Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Lootera' clocked 10 years of release today. It was his second film as a director after Udaan. It is one of the most loved performances delivered by Ranveer Singh, who starred in the lead, with Sonakshi Sinha as his leading lady and Vikrant Massey in a supporting role. The director and the film's cast members revisited their memories of the film as the film completed 10 years of release. Superstar's Ranveer Singh's most loved and most cherished performance as Varun, in to it's release today. Lootera follows the story of a young con man named Varun who falls in love with a woman named Pakhi (played by Sonakshi Sinha) in West Bengal. The film and Ranveer's performance received widespread acclaim and is celebrated as one of his career bests. The movie showcased Ranveer's remarkable versatility as an actor, as he flawlessly portrayed the complex and nuanced character of Varun in this adaptation of a classic novel. Ranveer took to his social media, and shared various bts pictures of his from the sets of the film. He also shared snaps with his director Vikramaditya Motwane as well as an unseen picture with his costar Vikrant Massey and a poster of Sonakshi Sinha from the film complimenting her performance. He also recommended the song ‘Shikayatein’ from the movie on this gloomy Wednesday morning. Along with the bts pictures he also called the movie Ranveer called the movie one of his most precious, loved and cherished film.05 July,2023 05:09 PM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
The official was posted at the talathi office at Bamnoli in Alibag taluka in Maharashtra, an official said05 July,2023 05:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Glass skin is skin that appears luminous, without pores, and almost translucent. Attain the popular Korean glass skin with this expert guide05 July,2023 05:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Since breaking through as a teenager, PV Sindhu has consistently saved her best for big stages of her sport05 July,2023 02:06 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
