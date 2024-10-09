Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
Bus carrying women to Ladki Bahin event falls 40 feet; two injured

The Ladki Bahin Yojana event was scheduled at 3 pm on Wednesday in Mangaon, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance, sources said

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan to face-off with Vidya Balan

09 October,2024 03:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jenna Fischer reveals her fight against aggressive breast cancer

The Office actress opened up about her treatment journey and expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and healthcare team for their support

09 October,2024 02:17 PM IST | Los Angeles | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra challenge ED eviction notices in HC

The court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday

09 October,2024 02:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Coffee, tea may prevent heart attack and stroke risk in lupus patients: Study

Patients with inflammatory rheumatic diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are at higher risk of heart attack and stroke. This is both due to the disease and some treatments for them, particularly cortisone derivatives

09 October,2024 12:26 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Morgan feels that England should consider these two players for Champions Trophy

In my eyes, they've got to come into a major world tournament and look to win it, and that means trying to find the best team - and for me, Stokes and Root are in that best team," Eoin Morgan. Before the Champions Trophy, the "Three Lions" will play three ODIs in the West Indies and three in India

09 October,2024 05:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

