Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
MahaRERA served non-compliance notices to over 19,500 developers and most haven’t responded, chairman says they’ll face action

Salim Merchant: This Disco Dancer is larger than life

27 March,2023 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor react to being compared to cities

An Instagram user compared Bollywood celebrities to different cities of the world. Kareena, Anushka, and Neetu Kapoor reacted to the same

27 March,2023 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
IN PHOTOS: Two killed in hardware shop fire in Andheri's Sakinaka area
Two young men were killed in a fire that broke out in a hardware shop near Sakinaka Metro station in Andheri in the wee hours on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. pics (Photos: Sameer Abedi)

27 March,2023 11:14 AM IST | Anagha Sawant
World Theatre Day 2023: Monica Chaudhary and other artists dwell on the art form

The magic of theatre seems to be elusive to younger audiences with entertainment today only one click away in our homes. Yet, some of the country's younger hearts are ensuring that this magic lives on

27 March,2023 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
IPL 2023: GT's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of The Squad

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to tick all the boxes in a bid to replicate the stupendous success in their maiden appearance at the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) last year

27 March,2023 12:32 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

