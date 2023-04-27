Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death
Court allows Sukesh to buy cake for wife's birthday from prison bakery
Family members meet arrested 'Waris de Punjab' activists in Assam's Dibrugarh
Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12
Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be starting to give iNCOVACC - nasal Covid vaccine for senior citizens above 60 years as a precautionary dose from April 28. The vaccine will be administered in 24 BMC-run Covid Vaccination Centers from 10 am to 5 pm

Vivek Agnihotri calls Filmfare unethical, Vikramaditya on Phantom's dissolution

27 April,2023 08:04 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
Ranveer and Jimin set to attend the Tiffany and Co event in New York

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is poised to attend the Tiffany & Co. event in New York. Reports suggest that BTS member Jimin, who is also a brand ambassador for the launch, will be joining Singh at the event. Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential hangout between the two global icons, who will create a surefire "break the internet" moment

27 April,2023 05:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Court allows Sukesh to buy cake for wife's birthday from prison bakery

The couple is incarcerated in the Mandoli prison complex on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people. The court directed the superintendent of Mandoli jail to hand over the cake to Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Paulose on April 28

27 April,2023 07:24 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mango curd rice? 6 unique recipes for savoury dishes to make with mangoes

While many people use mangoes to make desserts, there are many communities in India that use the fruit abundantly as a part of their savoury dishes. From adding flavour to a simple salad to making curries stand out, chefs across India share easy Indian and global recipes that people can follow to make and enjoy the fruit this season

27 April,2023 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
PT Usha blasts wrestlers for 'tarnishing India's image', Bajrang Punia responds

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, resumed their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday, three months after they called off their sit-in demonstration following the formation of an oversight committee to probe into the sexual allegations

27 April,2023 06:34 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

