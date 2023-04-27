Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 27 April,2023 07:49 PM IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be starting to give iNCOVACC - nasal Covid vaccine for senior citizens above 60 years as a precautionary dose from April 28. The vaccine will be administered in 24 BMC-run Covid Vaccination Centers from 10 am to 5 pm