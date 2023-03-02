Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

In Focus

Hathras rape case: Three of four accused exonerated, none found guilty of rape

On September 14, 2020, a Dalit woman, 19, was raped by four "upper-caste" men in Hathras. Fifteen days later she died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 where she was undergoing treatment

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; underwent angioplasty

 02 March,2023 04:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Photoshop zindabad', says Sameera Reddy sharing a throwback picture of herself

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself from her acting and modelling days with an honest confession

02 March,2023 03:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Sharad Pawar expresses reservations over privileges committee

Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday set up a 15-member privileges committee of the House for 2023-24 to be headed by BJP legislator Rahul Kul, amid uproar over Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) "chor-mandal" (council of thieves)

02 March,2023 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Wildlife Day 2023

IN PHOTOS: The hidden adventures of wildlife rescuers in India

Often wildlife gets stuck in arduous situations like falling in a well, getting hit by a car or electrocution. That is where these brave wildlife rescuers jump in and risk their lives to save them. Not only do they nurture and rehabilitate them but also enable them to return to the wild again

02 March,2023 04:41 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
WPL: Mandhana to Shafali, top 5 Indians who could finish atop run-scoring charts

With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on a cricket battlefield taking centre stage from March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai. The players will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to each stake their claim on the elusive trophy. In that vein, let us take a close look at the top five Indian batters who could perform exceedingly well at the WPL 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP/AP/PTI)

02 March,2023 04:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

