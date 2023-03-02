- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day
CLICK HERE
On September 14, 2020, a Dalit woman, 19, was raped by four "upper-caste" men in Hathras. Fifteen days later she died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 where she was undergoing treatment
Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself from her acting and modelling days with an honest confession02 March,2023 03:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday set up a 15-member privileges committee of the House for 2023-24 to be headed by BJP legislator Rahul Kul, amid uproar over Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) "chor-mandal" (council of thieves)02 March,2023 02:44 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Often wildlife gets stuck in arduous situations like falling in a well, getting hit by a car or electrocution. That is where these brave wildlife rescuers jump in and risk their lives to save them. Not only do they nurture and rehabilitate them but also enable them to return to the wild again02 March,2023 04:41 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
With another series of nerve-wracking encounters on a cricket battlefield taking centre stage from March 4, all eyes will be fixated on who reigns over whom in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League to be held in Mumbai. The players will look forward to going in with a renewed spirit when they take on their global counterparts to each stake their claim on the elusive trophy. In that vein, let us take a close look at the top five Indian batters who could perform exceedingly well at the WPL 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP/AP/PTI)02 March,2023 04:44 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT