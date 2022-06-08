In Focus
Mumbai
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live: Results declared, girls outperform boys08 June,2022 01:57 PM IST | Mumbai The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the HSC Class 12th exam results. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on mahresult.nic.in.
Nick is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends. Wife Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Paris, has been spotted alongside Nick before his softball games08 June,2022 11:39 AM IST | Washington | ANI
The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case08 June,2022 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
During Pride Month, queer narratives tend to be commercialised by some brands who never engage with the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the rest of the year. We ask queer creators how they are leveraged, how brands indulge in tokenism, and the way to authentic inclusiveness08 June,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The much awaited series was supposed to begin at the end of last year. However, a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp was the cause for its postponement08 June,2022 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent