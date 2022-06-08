×
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Live: Results declared, girls outperform boys

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, has announced the HSC Class 12th exam results. Students can check the HSC, or Class 12, exam results on mahresult.nic.in.

Thane: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

Dimple Kapadia's photos from her younger days that you may have not seen before

Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries during softball game

Nick is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends. Wife Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Paris, has been spotted alongside Nick before his softball games

08 June,2022 11:39 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh seeks default bail in corruption case

The CBI had last week filed a 59-page charge sheet in the case against NCP leader Deshmukh and his two former aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - in the corruption case

08 June,2022 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Pride Month: The need to move away from tokenism towards authenticity

During Pride Month, queer narratives tend to be commercialised by some brands who never engage with the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the rest of the year. We ask queer creators how they are leveraged, how brands indulge in tokenism, and the way to authentic inclusiveness

08 June,2022 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
WI to battle Pak as International cricket returns to Multan after 14 years

The much awaited series was supposed to begin at the end of last year. However, a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp was the cause for its postponement

08 June,2022 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

