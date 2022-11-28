×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

In Focus

Mumbai: Man steals phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV

A man walked into the canteen at the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court early on Friday and fled with mobile phones of sleeping employees

Delhi court awards life imprisonment to five JeM operatives

Congress sacrificed two prime ministers in terror fight: Kharge counters PM Modi

Entertainment News
Music first, trailer later: Promo blueprint for SRK-starrer 'Pathaan'

If you liked Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' teaser then here's a piece of disappointing news - the trailer of the film will take more time to surface. But to make things better, here's another piece of news - the makers of the film have decided to treat the fans first with the film's music

28 November,2022 07:13 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Religious freedom does not include right to convert others: Centre tells SC

The central government said it is 'cognizant of the menace' and laws that seek to control such practices are necessary to protect the cherished rights of vulnerable sections of the society including women and economically and socially backward classes

28 November,2022 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Chilli garlic suran? Here are some innovative ways for you to make yam

Premium

Available throughout the year, suran, yam or elephant’s foot yam, as it is more popularly called, may not be everybody’s favourite. Interestingly, chefs say a lot can be done with the root vegetable that may change the way you look at it and even start to enjoy it more than ever before

28 November,2022 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: ‘Hakim can die for this Morocco team’
FIFA: Mid-day in Qatar

Morocco coach Walid Regragui hails star attacking midfielder as tiny African nation stun European powerhouses Belgium 2-0

28 November,2022 03:59 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



