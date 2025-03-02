-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Alcohol bottles and snacks were found in room set up under the Hirkani Kaksh scheme; two other lactation rooms were found filled with garbage
Imran Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote from the time he hosted an awards show with Ranbir Kapoor. He recalled drinking expensive vodka to calm his nerves02 March,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius02 March,2025 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The modern woman knows nari shakti is not about single-handedly managing career, household chores and child care, but rather the strength to choose what they want, and drop what they don’t02 March,2025 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Debjani Paul | Aastha Atray Banan
They may well be tempted to give Arshdeep Singh his first outing in the tournament and keep Shami fresh for the semi-final.02 March,2025 07:21 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT