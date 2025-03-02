Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?

Alcohol bottles and snacks were found in room set up under the Hirkani Kaksh scheme; two other lactation rooms were found filled with garbage

Vidya Balan alerts fans over fake AI-generated video of her on social media

Vidya Balan alerts fans over fake AI-generated video of her on social media

02 March,2025 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Imran Khan recalls drinking vodka brought by Ranbir Kapoor while hosting awards

Imran Khan recalls drinking vodka brought by Ranbir Kapoor while hosting awards

Imran Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote from the time he hosted an awards show with Ranbir Kapoor. He recalled drinking expensive vodka to calm his nerves

02 March,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Slight dip in temperature, AQI remains moderate

Mumbai weather updates: Slight dip in temperature, AQI remains moderate

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius

02 March,2025 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Career, household chores, child care, hobbies: Can women have it all?
Women's Day 2025

Career, household chores, child care, hobbies: Can women have it all?

The modern woman knows nari shakti is not about single-handedly managing career, household chores and child care, but rather the strength to choose what they want, and drop what they don’t

02 March,2025 10:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Debjani Paul | Aastha Atray Banan
Sports News
India’s big dilemma before all-important semis clash: To play Shami v NZ or no

India’s big dilemma before all-important semis clash: To play Shami v NZ or no

They may well be tempted to give Arshdeep Singh his first outing in the tournament and keep Shami fresh for the semi-final.   

02 March,2025 07:21 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK