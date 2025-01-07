Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Mumbai: How good are public toilets along Western Express Highway?

Second part of our series reveals that eight of the nine facilities along the highway are dirty, smelly, and virtually unusable

Reports of Chandramukhi producers demanding Rs 5 crore from Nayanthara false

Reports of Chandramukhi producers demanding Rs 5 crore from Nayanthara false

07 January,2025 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nouran Aly opens up about Vivian Dsena's divorce from ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee

Nouran Aly opens up about Vivian Dsena's divorce from ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee

Nouran Aly, the wife of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena opened up about their relationship, how they fell in love, and many more things about their past relationships and divorces

07 January,2025 09:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
EC to announce schedule for Delhi Assembly elections today

EC to announce schedule for Delhi Assembly elections today

The Commission has invited media personnel from across the country to attend the event, which will provide the much-awaited details regarding the election dates and other logistical aspects of the Delhi assembly elections

07 January,2025 10:24 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Do you love eating strawberries? Try these unique dishes and drinks in Mumbai

Do you love eating strawberries? Try these unique dishes and drinks in Mumbai

As Mumbai’s fleeting winter begins to fade away, it’s time to sample the season’s defining flavour in the strawberry. From desserts to savouries and cocktails, we find some unique dishes plated across the city. Plus, a quick recipe to try at home

07 January,2025 09:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
Know the reason why Novak Djokovic feels trauma in Australia

Know the reason why Novak Djokovic feels trauma in Australia

Novak Djokovic was later handed over his visa back, saying that he was not given enough time to speak to his lawyers. Australia's immigration minister then took away the visa again, based on public interest. At the Australian Open, Djokovic will be playing in his first event alongside new coach Andy Murray

07 January,2025 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK