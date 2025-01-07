-
Second part of our series reveals that eight of the nine facilities along the highway are dirty, smelly, and virtually unusable
Nouran Aly, the wife of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena opened up about their relationship, how they fell in love, and many more things about their past relationships and divorces07 January,2025 09:59 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Commission has invited media personnel from across the country to attend the event, which will provide the much-awaited details regarding the election dates and other logistical aspects of the Delhi assembly elections07 January,2025 10:24 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
As Mumbai’s fleeting winter begins to fade away, it’s time to sample the season’s defining flavour in the strawberry. From desserts to savouries and cocktails, we find some unique dishes plated across the city. Plus, a quick recipe to try at home07 January,2025 09:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Novak Djokovic was later handed over his visa back, saying that he was not given enough time to speak to his lawyers. Australia's immigration minister then took away the visa again, based on public interest. At the Australian Open, Djokovic will be playing in his first event alongside new coach Andy Murray07 January,2025 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
