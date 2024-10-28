Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat
Maharashtra polls

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde

Amaran star Sai Pallavi pays homage to Major Mukund Varadarajan

Amaran star Sai Pallavi pays homage to Major Mukund Varadarajan

28 October,2024 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nov 22 ko Karan Arjun aayenge! Salman-SRK's film to re-release after 30 years

Nov 22 ko Karan Arjun aayenge! Salman-SRK's film to re-release after 30 years

Rakesh Roshan's film Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rakhi, to re-release in theatres on November 22

28 October,2024 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Forest dept to investigate rise in jackal deaths in Chembur

Mumbai: Forest dept to investigate rise in jackal deaths in Chembur

Five jackal deaths have been reported in the Trombay-Chembur belt over the past month

28 October,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
Why young adults face a higher risk of stroke from lifestyle choices
World Stroke Day

Mid-Day Premium Why young adults face a higher risk of stroke from lifestyle choices

At a time when suffering from heart attacks has become common, getting a stroke can be quite overwhelming. However, Mumbai doctors advise taking it seriously by adopting a healthy lifestyle and encourage more people to be sensitised about it to help family and friends in time of need

28 October,2024 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Overview of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad evolution from 2021 to 2024

Overview of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad evolution from 2021 to 2024

In the previous series, India embarked on a challenging tour of Australia amid the pandemic, with a depleted squad following injuries to key players

28 October,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK