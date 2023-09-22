Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja receives donations over Rs 1 crore in 2 days

Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal received donations of over Rs one crore in two days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Nayanthara dismisses reports of tiff with Jawan director Atlee

Nayanthara dismisses reports of tiff with Jawan director Atlee

22 September,2023 08:08 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Udaipur airport decked up to welcome couple and guests

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Udaipur airport decked up to welcome couple and guests

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Bride-to-be and groom-to-be will be arriving in Udaipur today with their family. The couple will tie the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan. For their welcome, the Udaipur airport was decked up, with dancers and musicians arranged to welcome them and the guests (All Photos/ Yogen Shah and Social Media)

22 September,2023 08:18 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Maha govt suspends women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of announcement

Maha govt suspends women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of announcement

The Maharashtra government has suspended the 'NaMo' women empowerment scheme just 24 hours after its announcement

22 September,2023 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Are vapes really a safer alternative to cigarettes?

Mid-Day Premium Are vapes really a safer alternative to cigarettes?

E-cigarettes or vapes, despite being considered a safer option than tobacco cigarettes, their sale and purchase is banned in India. Why? Health experts share interesting insights

22 September,2023 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Ignorance that isn't bliss!

Mid-Day Premium Ignorance that isn't bliss!

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, whose crucial performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's first Asia Cup victory over India in 11 years, has recently faced backlash due to a now-deleted misogynistic Facebook rant

22 September,2023 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK