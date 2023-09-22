- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal received donations of over Rs one crore in two days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Bride-to-be and groom-to-be will be arriving in Udaipur today with their family. The couple will tie the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Rajasthan. For their welcome, the Udaipur airport was decked up, with dancers and musicians arranged to welcome them and the guests (All Photos/ Yogen Shah and Social Media)22 September,2023 08:18 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
The Maharashtra government has suspended the 'NaMo' women empowerment scheme just 24 hours after its announcement22 September,2023 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
E-cigarettes or vapes, despite being considered a safer option than tobacco cigarettes, their sale and purchase is banned in India. Why? Health experts share interesting insights22 September,2023 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, whose crucial performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's first Asia Cup victory over India in 11 years, has recently faced backlash due to a now-deleted misogynistic Facebook rant22 September,2023 11:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT