BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
Suresh Dhas: Deer meat allegations are a trap, will take matter to CM

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges that false accusations about consuming deer meat are part of a conspiracy to incite the Bishnoi gang against him, linking it to a political vendetta

Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery, veteran superstar says, ‘I’m very strong’

01 April,2025 04:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Empuraan controversy: Producer confirms Mohanlal was aware of creative decision

Following the controversy around Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan, the makers have implemented a 2-minute edit on the film. Producer Antony Perumbavoor also addressed allegations against Prithviraj

01 April,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Sanjay Raut can not decide Modi's tenure: Bawankule

Bawankule dismissed Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to inform that he was retiring, calling the statement a "political stunt"

01 April,2025 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
April Fools' Day 2025: Unique history, most famous pranks and celebrations

There are plenty of theories about where this day of pranks and hoaxes came from. It's not clear exactly which one might be true. But what is clear is that April Fools' Day has roots stretching back hundreds of years

01 April,2025 02:04 PM IST | Washington | AP
Sports News
IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar impresses on debut at Wankhede

Left-arm pacer Kumar bags record figures of 4-24 as Mumbai Indians comfortably defeat Kolkata Knight Riders with eight wickets and 43 balls to spare for their first win of IPL-18

01 April,2025 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

