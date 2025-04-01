-
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges that false accusations about consuming deer meat are part of a conspiracy to incite the Bishnoi gang against him, linking it to a political vendetta
Following the controversy around Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan, the makers have implemented a 2-minute edit on the film. Producer Antony Perumbavoor also addressed allegations against Prithviraj01 April,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Bawankule dismissed Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur to inform that he was retiring, calling the statement a "political stunt"01 April,2025 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
There are plenty of theories about where this day of pranks and hoaxes came from. It's not clear exactly which one might be true. But what is clear is that April Fools' Day has roots stretching back hundreds of years01 April,2025 02:04 PM IST | Washington | AP
Left-arm pacer Kumar bags record figures of 4-24 as Mumbai Indians comfortably defeat Kolkata Knight Riders with eight wickets and 43 balls to spare for their first win of IPL-1801 April,2025 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
