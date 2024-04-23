Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP: Sena (UBT) leader
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the vehicles used earlier by the govt for the 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' were now being used by the ruling BJP to run the party's campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi sets: ''This is the biggest...'

23 April,2024 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai
Krushna Abhishek's wife has made a public request to Govinda to attend Arti Singh's upcoming nuptials

23 April,2024 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai
‘Marathas have faith in BJP,' says Prataprao Chikhalikar
‘Marathas have faith in BJP,' says Prataprao Chikhalikar

Incumbent Prataprao Chikhalikar tells mid-day that he needs another term to fix Nanded’s woes and bring growth to the region

23 April,2024 04:38 AM IST | Nanded | Sameer Surve
Kokum butter: Lesser known techniques for skin-lightening

Mid-Day Premium Kokum butter: Lesser known techniques for skin-lightening

Adding to the list of natural skincare ingredients is a lesser-known marvel: the Kokum fruit. Apart from being a common kitchen item, Kokum serves as an excellent emollient that creates a protective layer on the skin

23 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Shotgun shooter permitted to compete in nationals despite not meeting criteria

Shotgun shooter permitted to compete in nationals despite not meeting criteria

A letter issued by NRAI in November announcing "Selection Trials as per Shotgun Selection Criteria 2024 & Olympic Selection Criteria 2024 for Shotgun event" states that shooters with a score of 110 in senior men's trap during the 66th National Championship (October-November, 2023) were eligible for exercise held between December 2023 and March 2024

23 April,2024 04:48 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

