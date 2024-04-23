News

| Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent 23 April,2024 05:37 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the vehicles used earlier by the govt for the 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' were now being used by the ruling BJP to run the party's campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024