Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job

Victim had paid accused Rs 10 lakh to obtain permanent position but didn’t receive salary for year

Hema Committee report aftermath: Kerala HC to constitute special bench

Hema Committee report aftermath: Kerala HC to constitute special bench

05 September,2024 12:51 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Entertainment News
10 restored classics of Akkineni Nageswara Rao to be screened

10 restored classics of Akkineni Nageswara Rao to be screened

Film Heritage Foundation and Akkineni Nagewara Rao family is presenting the countrywide festival in association with the NFDC – National Film Archive Of India and PVR-Inox

05 September,2024 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops

Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops

The suspects used unique tactics to defraud victims—one posing as a crypto investor on Instagram, the other impersonating an Amazon Prime officer

05 September,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi: Replace sugar with honey, churma for sattu, and other hacks

Mid-Day Premium Ganesh Chaturthi: Replace sugar with honey, churma for sattu, and other hacks

As more people want to eat healthy, especially during festivals, even chefs and nutritionists say you can do a lot with traditional sweets by simply replacing ingredients. They not only share recipes for ladoos but also rasmalai among others

05 September,2024 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
St Anne’s girls, Marwari Vidyalaya boys win St Sebastian Centenary U-16 titles

St Anne’s girls, Marwari Vidyalaya boys win St Sebastian Centenary U-16 titles

In the girls U-16 final, St Anne’s ‘A’ got the better of their junior team St. Anne’s ‘B’ by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Anushka Vijayakar scored the all-important winner. Later, in the boys U-16 summit clash, a spirited Marwari Vidyalaya scored in the second half to overcome St Teresa High School (Girgaum) 1-0

05 September,2024 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK