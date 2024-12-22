Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
CM Fadnavis presents development plan for Vidarbha and Marathwada

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlines a comprehensive development plan for Maharashtra, focusing on irrigation, industry, and infrastructure in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Key initiatives include support for farmers, Nagpur Metro phase 2, and funding for rural development.

22 December,2024 10:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Gossip Girl's Blake Lively alleged that her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her during the film's shoot. Lively has filed a lawsuit against him

22 December,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Shelar said it was this message of unity that had made the festival popular with people from all walks of life. “Bandra, the Queen of Suburbs, is a melting pot of all communities and Bandra Wonderland has become an anchor of this vision over the past few years,” he said

22 December,2024 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
From the moment Aujla took the stage, the audience was captivated. His performance of hits like ‘Softly’ ’52 Bars’, ‘Winning Speech’, ‘Take It Easy’ was met with thunderous applause

22 December,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh’s five innings across three Tests in this series has produced a mere 96 runs with a highest of 37, but don’t rule out a blast in Melbourne

22 December,2024 07:40 AM IST | Melbourne | R Kaushik

