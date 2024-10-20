Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
Airlines on high alert as bomb threats to Indian flights surge

Officials flag an alleged bid to “overwhelm security agencies” as the total number of cases climbs above 70 in the past six days

20 October,2024 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters Ananya and Rysa. The star wife says that she has been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 27 years

20 October,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
"We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines," an IndiGo statement said

19 October,2024 10:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
With two new launches—a tracking app and an anti-PCOS powder—the Indian menstruation market is evolving at a much-needed momentum, and women are saying, finally!

20 October,2024 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Debjani Paul
Shreyas Iyer eyes return in India whites after scoring 142 to take Mumbai to 441 against Maharashtra; visitors end Day 2 at 142-1

20 October,2024 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

