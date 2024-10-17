Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
My father lost his life protecting lives and homes of poor: Zeeshan Siddique
Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain, Zeeshan said in a post on X

Ent Top Stories: Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel; Radhika Apte pregnant

17 October,2024 06:57 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Social causes by Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Shabana Azmi and others

From advocating for animal rights to spreading awareness about mental health, celebrities often embrace various social causes. We take a look at the social causes attributed to Bollywood celebs

17 October,2024 07:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Baba Siddique murder: Cops reinvestigate rumours of NCP leader being shot in May

While police had initiated a probe then, they didn’t trace source as Siddique was in London

17 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Mumbai: 58-year-old Army man with ankle pain successfully undergoes surgery

Kallappa Dhule, a resident of Mumbai had pain in his ankle while walking for a year. He consulted many other doctors who tried conservative treatments with medications and exercises but there was no relief

17 October,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"Rishabh Pant left the field more as a precautionary measure", says Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant leaving the field limping added to Team India's woes on a forgettable day as they registered their lowest-ever total of 46 runs in Test cricket at home. Team India getting all-out for 46 runs included five batsmen with ducks. This was the first time in which the Indian team failed to cross 50-run mark in a Test innings at their home

17 October,2024 06:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

