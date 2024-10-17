-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain, Zeeshan said in a post on X
From advocating for animal rights to spreading awareness about mental health, celebrities often embrace various social causes. We take a look at the social causes attributed to Bollywood celebs17 October,2024 07:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While police had initiated a probe then, they didn’t trace source as Siddique was in London17 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Kallappa Dhule, a resident of Mumbai had pain in his ankle while walking for a year. He consulted many other doctors who tried conservative treatments with medications and exercises but there was no relief17 October,2024 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rishabh Pant leaving the field limping added to Team India's woes on a forgettable day as they registered their lowest-ever total of 46 runs in Test cricket at home. Team India getting all-out for 46 runs included five batsmen with ducks. This was the first time in which the Indian team failed to cross 50-run mark in a Test innings at their home17 October,2024 06:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT