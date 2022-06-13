In Focus
Mumbai
Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4, 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai13 June,2022 07:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 'All four patients have been cured in home isolation,' says the state's health department official
In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand are seen kissing each other on the streets of Paris13 June,2022 03:01 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate13 June,2022 06:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai-based Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s latest photo art exhibition, titled ‘Integration’, will showcase the new work, 'Integration 3.0'. In this series, the artist-photographer uses her past photographs to create layers and, in the process, sets the viewer on a journey of self-reflection13 June,2022 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Package A of TV is sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match13 June,2022 06:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent