Maharashtra: Blackmailing and extortion gang busted; woman among three arrested
“Huge difference” between PM Modi and Congress president Kharge: Ajit Pawar on his alliance with BJP
Mumbai: Bombay High Court allows Maratha candidates to apply in EWS category, overturns MAT decision
Mumbai crime news: "High-quality Kashmiri charas" seized from Byculla, three arrested
Stolen baby rescued by railway police, one arrested
Freedom fighter Murgappa Khumse dies at 105, cremated with state honours in Latur
Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift
Police on Friday said that three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly operating an interstate gang involved in blackmailing and extortion

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire movie review: Oh, please, cease (fire)!

22 December,2023 10:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Mayank Shekhar
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Orry, Maheep Kapoor and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

22 December,2023 07:28 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
HC allows Maratha candidates to apply in EWS category, overturns MAT decision
Mumbai

The Bombay High Court has quashed an order by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) that previously barred candidates from the Maratha community from applying for government jobs under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category

22 December,2023 05:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Throw a memorable house party on New Year’s Eve with these delicious dishes

Hosting a house party this New Year’s Eve? Food is an intrinsic factor you cannot treat lightly, especially if you have foodie friends. Fret not, we got your back. From cocktails, and appetisers to desserts, we share recipes of dishes you can serve your guests

22 December,2023 10:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024 auction: Australia’s Mitchell Starc becomes the marquee pick for KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc’s salary cap surpassed Sam Curran’s from last year when Punjab Kings splashed out an exorbitant amount of INR 18.50 cr for the capricious all-rounder

22 December,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

