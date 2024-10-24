-
On Wednesday, the MVA, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), unveiled their seat-sharing formula
Ananya Panday and Tania Shroff turned heads at a recent fashion event in Mumbai. Ananya shimmered in a stunning metallic outfit, while Tania made a bold statement with her edgy ensemble. Here's a look at the guests who showcased their impeccable style and charisma, leaving the crowd in awe.24 October,2024 10:34 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Con woman asked victim to take her to washroom, stole jewellery with sleight of hand24 October,2024 08:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Soan Papdi may be tedious to eat but nobody ever cares about that because it is so delicious, it would give any modern day sweet a run for its money. With Diwali here, a Mumbaikar shares her love for the sweet, as Indian chefs talk about its popularity and even share unique recipes to experiment with this time around24 October,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Rheea rallied from 0-2 down in the best-of-five games semi-final to beat Anaya, who is elder by five minutes, 7-2 in the tie-breaker and storm into the final24 October,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Rufus Vedanayagam
