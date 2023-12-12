-
The Sakinaka Police in Mumbai have busted a gang and nabbed as many as eight members of it who were allegedly involved in a robbery case
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day12 December,2023 08:16 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
CBSE has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, the time table of board exams was released on Tuesday12 December,2023 06:56 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Besides love, financial planning is a strong pillar of any romantic relationship. It ensures you live a harmonious life with your partner. We got relationship experts to shed light on its relevance and also share tips on how to go about it12 December,2023 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to government interference12 December,2023 05:03 PM IST | Colombo | mid-day online correspondent
