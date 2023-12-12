Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Sakinaka Police bust gang of robbers, 8 who looted two brothers held

The Sakinaka Police in Mumbai have busted a gang and nabbed as many as eight members of it who were allegedly involved in a robbery case

Ent Top Stories: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan teaser unveiled

12 December,2023 07:10 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Shamita Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol and others

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

12 December,2023 08:16 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
News
CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 15, time table released

CBSE has announced that the 10th and 12th class board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, the time table of board exams was released on Tuesday

12 December,2023 06:56 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
‘Love not sufficient to sustain marriage, financial planning key’

Besides love, financial planning is a strong pillar of any romantic relationship. It ensures you live a harmonious life with your partner. We got relationship experts to shed light on its relevance and also share tips on how to go about it

12 December,2023 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Sri Lanka sports minister revokes sacking of cricket board

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) due to government interference

12 December,2023 05:03 PM IST | Colombo | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


