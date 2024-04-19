Breaking News
Mumbai: Three injured after parapet of building in Fort collapses
Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 21
Woman, 5-year-old grandson crushed to death by tanker in Virar
BMC announces 100 pc water cut in parts of Goregaon on April 23, check details
Congress govts did 'magnificent' work in various fields for 60 years: Patole
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

BMC announces 100 pc water cut in parts of Goregaon on April 23, check details

BMC has announced a 100 per cent water cut in parts of Goregaon east on April 23 due to planned repair works

Spotted in the city: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and others

Spotted in the city: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and others

19 April,2024 09:12 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent top stories: Ranveer Singh reacts after deepfake video goes viral

Ent top stories: Ranveer Singh reacts after deepfake video goes viral

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

19 April,2024 07:53 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Mumbai: ED attaches assets worth Rs 113.5 cr linked to builder Lalit Tekchandani

Mumbai: ED attaches assets worth Rs 113.5 cr linked to builder Lalit Tekchandani

Builder Lalit Tekchandani's assets include a home in Aambey Valley, properties in Mumbai, land in Raigad district, and fixed deposits worth Rs. 113.5 crore.

19 April,2024 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Rent denied to residents for 6 years, 50 illegal flats made in Santacruz society

Mid-Day Premium Rent denied to residents for 6 years, 50 illegal flats made in Santacruz society

The slum redevelopment project by Transcon Developers has left many families in financial distress due to delay in project completion, non-payment of rent and unauthorised construction work in the society

19 April,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Injuries don't define you': Mohammed Shami shares rehab update

'Injuries don't define you': Mohammed Shami shares rehab update

Since the World Cup, Shami has missed out playing against Australia in a T20I series, the tour to South Africa and home assignments against Afghanistan (T20I) and England (Test)

19 April,2024 08:40 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK