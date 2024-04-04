Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper

Sources say Nitin Vijaykar, 55, who was arrested for dacoity, was facing mounting debts and had two families to care for

Watch: Taapsee Pannu dances to 'Just The Way You Are' with Mathias Boe

Watch: Taapsee Pannu dances to 'Just The Way You Are' with Mathias Boe

04 April,2024 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Lok Sabha 2024: Actors who will be contesting elections

Lok Sabha 2024: Actors who will be contesting elections

Lok Sabha 2024: From Kangana Ranaut to Suresh Gopi to Govinda, many film personalities are set to contest the polls in the upcoming elections

04 April,2024 07:43 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Expulsion action taken after Congress received my resignation letter: Nirupam
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Expulsion action taken after Congress received my resignation letter: Nirupam

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge late Wednesday night approved Nirupam's expulsion from the party for six years with immediate effect

04 April,2024 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Death by suicide after 1st period: Why menstruation education is important

Mid-Day Premium Death by suicide after 1st period: Why menstruation education is important

In the wake of the recent incident of a 14-year-old girl dying by suicide due to stress from her first period, Mid-day.com got gynaecologists to shed light on how parents must have crucial conversations around menstruation with teenagers

04 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon

04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK