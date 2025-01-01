Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Mumbai: Eight Pakistani nationals get 20 years in jail in 2015 drug seizure case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts

Sonakshi Sinha labelled 'hypocrite' for celebrating New Year 2025 amid fireworks

Sonakshi Sinha labelled 'hypocrite' for celebrating New Year 2025 amid fireworks

01 January,2025 10:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari shares a glimpse of Siddharth proposing marriage to her

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari shares a glimpse of Siddharth proposing marriage to her

In a video montage shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing at a school started by Aditi Rao Hydari’s grandmother where Siddharth went down on one knee

01 January,2025 08:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Property registrations in Mumbai city hit 13-year-high in 2024 at 1.4 lakh units

Property registrations in Mumbai city hit 13-year-high in 2024 at 1.4 lakh units

Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 12,418 property registrations in December 2024, generating Rs 1,134 crore in revenue for the state exchequer

01 January,2025 05:36 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Locals begin new year at century-old ice skating rink in Shimla

Locals begin new year at century-old ice skating rink in Shimla

The open-air rink, one of its kind in India, has been a centrepiece of Shimla's winters for over a hundred years

01 January,2025 07:21 PM IST | Shimla | ANI
Sports News
Kohli, Bumrah's pictures alongside Sam Konstas' brothers goes viral

Kohli, Bumrah's pictures alongside Sam Konstas' brothers goes viral

Recently, the pictures of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah along with Sam Konstas' brother went viral on social media platforms. Sam Konstas who came in as a replacement for Nathan McSweeney showed promising signs in the first essay of the fourth Test

01 January,2025 05:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK