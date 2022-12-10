Breaking News
Cyclone Mandous: 4 dead in Chennai after heavy rainfall, says CM MK Stalin
Sanjay Raut slams CM Shinde for silence on Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis
Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat CM for second term
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Mumbai: Two years on, air monitoring systems still a distant dream

Five CAAQMS to be installed under NCAP yet to be set up despite nod in August 2021; plans to install dust mitigation units stalled too

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy BREAKING

University Bill: Kerala Governor says govt can't act unilaterally

Entertainment News
Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Sreejita De: Tina Datta and I didn't speak for 3 years

Sreetija De the first contestant to be eliminated on Bigg Boss 16 is back to settle scores as a wildcard entry

10 December,2022 07:25 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Maharashtra reports 45 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 217

Mumbai circle accounted for 26 of the new cases, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Nashik and one each in Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles

10 December,2022 07:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
MLTR: ‘India is the only place where people stand and listen to our songs’

Michael Learns To Rock recently performed in Mumbai and as expected it was a jam-packed venue that spanned three generations. When they played their hits, it was nothing short of goosebumps. In an interview with Mid-day Online, they spoke about the pandemic, why they keep coming to India and their favourite part about Mumbai

10 December,2022 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: India sign off from ODI series with crushing 227-run win

India signed off from the ODI series against Bangladesh with a crushing 227-run win against the hosts in the third and final match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday

10 December,2022 07:11 PM IST | mumbai | IANS



