Five CAAQMS to be installed under NCAP yet to be set up despite nod in August 2021; plans to install dust mitigation units stalled too
Sreetija De the first contestant to be eliminated on Bigg Boss 16 is back to settle scores as a wildcard entry10 December,2022 07:25 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai circle accounted for 26 of the new cases, followed by 13 in Pune, three in Nashik and one each in Aurangabad, Latur and Akola circles10 December,2022 07:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Michael Learns To Rock recently performed in Mumbai and as expected it was a jam-packed venue that spanned three generations. When they played their hits, it was nothing short of goosebumps. In an interview with Mid-day Online, they spoke about the pandemic, why they keep coming to India and their favourite part about Mumbai10 December,2022 05:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India signed off from the ODI series against Bangladesh with a crushing 227-run win against the hosts in the third and final match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday10 December,2022 07:11 PM IST | mumbai | IANS