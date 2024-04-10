Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Police bust gang that sold and mortgaged fake gold

The fake gold that was procured from Meerut appeared so genuine that even jewelers would not tell the difference

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and others wished their siblings on the special day

10 April,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on wedding with Mathias: ‘Intention was...'

Taapsee Pannu broke her silence over her wedding with Mathias Boe and shared that she never wanted it to be a secret

10 April,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra Congress chief escapes unhurt after truck hits his car in Bhandara

The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed

10 April,2024 01:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Lamb Ouzi to Kesar Kulfi Gelato: Try classic Eid dishes with innovative twists

Lahori murgh biryani, gond katira falooda and pahadi shahi tukda: Here are seven lip-smacking recipes that will make your Eid spread a big hit!

10 April,2024 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
In the grip of IPL fever!

Even the most rigid cricket atheists would admit that a few events ignite passion and excitement as the IPL does

10 April,2024 11:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


