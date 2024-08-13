Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai lakes have 92.85% useful water content, says civic body

The water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have reached 92.85 per cent on Tuesday, according to the civic body data. According to Mumbai civic body, the collective water stock in the city's lakes is currently at 13,43,910 million litres

Munawar Faruqui apologises following backlash over a derogatory joke on Konkanis

Munawar Faruqui apologises following backlash over a derogatory joke on Konkanis

13 August,2024 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Here's why Janhvi climbs Tirupati temple stairs on Sridevi's birth anniversary

Here's why Janhvi climbs Tirupati temple stairs on Sridevi's birth anniversary

On Sridevi's birth anniversary today, Janhvi Kapoor climbed the Tirupati temple stairs. She does this every year since 2018. Read on to find out the reason behind the same

13 August,2024 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Misleading ads case: Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev

Misleading ads case: Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings against Ramdev

The Supreme Court closed the contempt proceedings against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited after accepting the apology tendered by them in the misleading advertisements case. The court has closed the contempt proceedings based on the undertakings given by Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

13 August,2024 12:49 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Celebrating India’s royal kitchens one pop-up at a time

Mid-Day Premium Celebrating India’s royal kitchens one pop-up at a time

At a time when global cuisine has reached our doorstep, Indian restaurants and hotels are celebrating royal kitchens of India through unique experiences that are making people curious

13 August,2024 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's journey from Day 1 to Day 15

Paris Olympics 2024: India's journey from Day 1 to Day 15

As the Paris Olympics 2024 has already concluded, here is a look at India's journey from Day 1 to Day 15 (Pic: File Pic)

13 August,2024 01:46 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK